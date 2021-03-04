A bomb blast claimed the life of a female doctor in Jalalabad city, capital of Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday, provincial government spokesman Ataullah Khogiani said.

The explosive device, planted in the cavities of a rickshaw, went off in Police District 3 in the morning rush hour.

The female gynecologist was killed on the spot, the official said without providing more details.

It was the second attack in the past three days on female employees who work outside the home in Jalalabad city.

Unknown armed men in the city gunned down three female employees of a local TV channel Enikas on Tuesday evening.

The hardliner Islamic State (IS) group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nangarhar province with Jalalabad as its capital 120 km east of Kabul has been the scene of Taliban and the IS-led militancy over the past few years. (Xinhua/NAN)