Bulus Yikura, a Christian cleric, has been freed by the terrorist group known as Boko Haram.

Yikura, abducted on Christmas Eve last year when Boko Haram attacked Pemi village in the Chibok Local Government Area, was freed on Wednesday evening.

According to Premium Times, Mr Yikura was dropped off on the outskirts of Maiduguri and was being transported to the office of the State Security Service in Borno, at about 6:15 p.m.

His freedom came about 24 hours before the deadline set for his execution by the terrorist group.

Last week, Boko Haram circulated a video where Mr. Yikura begged the government of Nigeria and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to save him.

He said his abductors threatened to take his life at the end of the week.

In the video, he was seen kneeling in front of a masked man who held a dagger. He said the countdown to his execution started on February 24 and ends on March 4.

“I have been given only seven days to appeal for assistance that will help me out of this torture.

“If truly you want to rescue me from this untold suffering and threat to life, then you have to act fast.

“I am also calling on the EYN president to help mobilise help that will rescue me, and also pray for me so that God will make things easy for me here,” he said in the video.

However, the Borno State Chairman of Christians Association of Nigeria, Bishop Mohammed Naga said he cannot confirm Yikura’s release.

When contacted, Naga said: “I cannot confirm his release, I am equally hearing it just like you did. I have not been able to confirm it from the security, the Christian community or from his family.”