By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Dele Momodu have reacted to the death of veteran Nollywood actor, Sadiq Daba.

Daba died on Wednesday evening after a prolonged battle with leukaemia and prostate cancer.

Back in 2019, the deceased had sought financial assistance from a Nigerian philanthropist, Femi Otedola and other prominent Nigerians for his treatment overseas.

Daba’s acting career came to prominence in the late 1970s, while starring in Cockcrow at Dawn.

While reacting to his death, Atiku prayed for the forgiveness of his sins. In a tweet, Atiku wrote: “Sad that the cock will no longer crow at dawn. Thank you for the joy you brought into our homes. May your sins be forgiven, and your memories be a blessing.”

Sad that the cock will no longer crow at dawn. Sadiq Daba, thank you for the joy you brought into our homes. May your sins be forgiven, and your memories be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/t6iMtTYCyO — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu said Daba fought a “gallant battle.”

“My very dear Brother, you fought a gallant battle. Good night and rest in peace. Veteran Actor, Sadiq Daba is Dead,” Momodu tweeted.