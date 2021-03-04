The All Progressives Congress (APC), has tasked the Delta Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) to ensure that the state’s March 6, local government councils poll was free, fair and credible.

This is contained in a statement by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Sylvester Imonina in Asaba.

“Democracy is the government of the people, for the people and by the people. That is, it is the people (Electorate) who determine who would lead them in any democratic setting.

“The APC, having it at the back of its mind that it is God and the electorate that give power, encouraged all its candidates to transverse the length and breadth of the different units and wards in the different Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state to solicit for votes.

“The party states with all sense of responsibility and truism that information from the field shows that its candidates have won the mind of the electorate by their issue-based campaigns.

“Surprisingly, information reaching us at this point in time shows that the political leopards (DSIEC, PDP and the state governor) do not want to change from their old ways of doing things,” he said.

Imonina, however, called on men of goodwill not to relent on making the election, a true reflection of the desire of peace-loving people of the state.

“The PDP and its politics of intimidation, stifling of opposition and subverting of the will of the people should not be allowed in this age and time,” Imonina said.