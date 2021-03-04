Hassan Kila, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, has died.

The lawmaker reportedly died after a brief illness at a hospital in Abuja.

Another lawmaker, Magaji Da’u Aliyu announced the death of Kila on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Aliyu wrote: Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’un. This is to announce the death of Hon. Yuguda Hassan Kila, member representing Gwaram Federal Constituency, Jigawa State”.

A media aide to Jigawa governor, Auwal Sankara, confirmed the death of the federal lawmaker. He said he died at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Governor Muhammad Badaru has condoled with the family of the deceased, his constituents in Gwaram and the entire people of the state over the loss.

Hassan-Kila became the second federal lawmaker from Jigawa State to die in the current National Assembly, following Muhammad Adamu Fagen-Gawo who died in December 2019.

Only recently, Ossy Prestige passed on at a hospital in Germany after battling an undisclosed illness.

It would be recalled that the Spokesperson of the House, Ben Kalu recently blamed the rate of mortality among members of the National Assembly on demands from constituents.

Hassan-Kila was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress and was serving in the House of Representatives for the second time.

He hailed from Kila in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Before he went into politics, he was with the Nigeria Customs Service where he rose to the position of comptroller of customs.