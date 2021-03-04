Arewa Consultative Forum, a pan-Northern socio-political organisation has requested President Buhari to extend the no-fly zone to some other troubled states in the region.

President Buhari had on Tuesday declared Zamfara state a no-fly zone and banned all mining activities in the state which had been ravaged by bandits over the years.

The decision came after 279 schoolgirls were abducted by suspected bandits.

Reacting to the no-fly declaration on Zamfara state, the National Chairman of the ACF, Chief Audu Ogbe, in a statement released today, March 4, said a similar ban be extended to other parts of the country ravaged by bandits and insurgents like Benue, Taraba and Borno.

“We are also happy with the Federal Government’s decision to ban flights in the state. We also plead with the government to extend the ban to other states like Benue, Taraba, Borno where there are rumours that helicopters frequently drop arms for bandits and insurgents operating in these states,” the statement in part read.