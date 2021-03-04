The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Thursday, said no fewer than six persons escaped death in an accident that occurred on Osogbo-Gbongan expressway.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, made this known in a statement issued in Osogbo by the command’s Spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi.

Ibrahim said that two vehicles, a Suzuki, with registration number: BDS 594 XA and a Toyota Corolla, with registration number: ABC 561 AR, collided due to disregard for the Road Traffic Act.

She said, “The accident occurred adjacent Yessy Event Centre, with five males and one female involved, although four males and the only female got injured.”

The sector commander said that the injured victims had been taken to Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital in Osogbo by a patrol team, while the damaged vehicles had been towed away, to avoid gridlock.

She attributed the accident to lack of patience by the drivers, leading to wrongful overtaking, without foreseeing the danger ahead of them.

Ibrahim cautioned motorists to be road safety conscious and to always obey road traffic regulations, warning that the command would not spare anyone caught disobeying the road safety regulations.

The sector commander also appealed to all road users to take safety on roads as shared responsibilities between them and the corps.

According to her, road safety must be embraced by all, rather than being put in the hands of FRSC alone.