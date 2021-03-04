Two members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly have dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State.

The two lawmakers are Umar Yakubu, representing Udubo Constituency and Yusuf Bako, representing Pali Constituency.

The Spokesperson for the Speaker of the State Assembly, Abdul Burra, disclosed this to newsmen in Bauchi late Wednesday while giving an update on the plenary’s outcome.

Burra explained that the members’ decision to leave the APC was contained in a letter which was read by Abubakar Suleiman, the Speaker, during plenary.

He said, “According to Yakubu, his decision to quit the APC was based on the issues arising in the party at both state and national levels.

“He pledged his continued commitment towards salvaging the plight of the citizens and contributing to the developmental goals of the present administration in Bauchi State.”

He added, “Bako said his defection came after a series of consultations with his constituents in which they decided that he should join political forces with the PDP to ensure the success of the present administration considering the developments being brought to the state.”