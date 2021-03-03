By Taiwo Okanlawon

Controversial politician and former Senator, Dino Melaye has mocked the Nigerian Government after 3.94 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine were delivered to the country via the COVAX Facility.

Dr Osagie Ehanire, the Federal Minister of Health, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, the National Coordinator of NCDC, and Dr Faisal Shuaib of NPHCDA received the vaccines at Abuja International airport on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development, the erstwhile Senator asked if the vaccine will cure hunger, stop terrorism, bandits, and kidnapping ravaging the nation.

“Covid vaccine dey cure hunger? The vaccine go stop terrorism, bandits and kidnapping? If no….Bubu comot for road jare. Give me boli make i chop i beg. SDM,” he wrote.

COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), working in partnership with UNICEF, the World Bank, civil society organisations, manufacturers and others.

The UN system said the arrival marked a historic step towards the goal to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines globally, in what would be the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history.

It said the delivery was part of the first wave of arrivals in Nigeria that would continue in the coming days and weeks.

Edward Kallon, the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, reiterated the commitment of the UN to support the vaccination campaign in the country and help contain the spread of the virus.

“The arrival of these vaccines in Abuja today marks a milestone for the COVAX Facility in its unprecedented effort to deliver at least 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines globally by the end of 2021.