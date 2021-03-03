The US Mission in Nigeria has expressed its desire to partner Lagos State Government in improving the environmental conditions of the State and promote sustainable living among residents.

This was disclosed by Consular General of the US Embassy in Lagos, Mrs Claire Pierangelo while receiving officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) at the Embassy in Lagos.

She reiterated further, the readiness of her mission’s to establish significant system that will improve, monitor and manage quality air across the State.

On her part, the General Manager, LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe described the meeting as part of the agency’s focus to drive environmental innovations through inter sectoral collaborations with relevant stakeholders.

“In a bid to sustainably achieve our commitment to the environment, LASEPA constantly seeks for knowledge and skill sharing opportunities to drive discourse, policy and innovations geared and exceeding our targets on mitigative and adaptive climate resilience solutions, in particular, air quality management,” Fasawe disclosed.

She pointed out that the meeting provided a platform for the Agency to share ideas and data on comparative analysis pact in principle, agreements on the need for recipient-appropriate advocacy and behavioral remodeling modalities.

While expressing confidence that the partnership will open new opportunities for tackling environmental challenges,

she revealed that engaging and empowering younger citizens on environmental matters and published research partnerships are also priorities to the course.

“With both parties having the desire to build lasting, mutually beneficial and impactful partnership to drive environmental sustainability, we must begin to take conscious effort towards mitigating the adverse effect of air pollution “, she reiterated.