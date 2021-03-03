Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi said the state government has earmarked N3 billion for the #EndSARS youth empowerment scheme.

Umahi said this on Wednesday in Abakaliki, while declaring the Ebonyi #EndSARS youth summit open.

He said that his administration had put necessary machinery in place to ensure the appointment and election of youths into political positions.

He appealed to youths in the state not to engage in wanton destruction of public infrastructure.

The governor said that such infrastructure adds value to society and forms part of the state and country’s Gross Domestic Product.

“When youths burn down police stations, it will seem as if the police’s hands are tied in the situation.

“It would however not benefit the police to waste the blood of youths but we should not continue in sin that grace may abound.

“There are several activities carried out by a minute percentage of youths, which are unprofitable and detrimental to society.

“The South-East governors are not against any youth organisation but ready to work with them to achieve a productive society that will benefit all,” he said.

He said that the summit, which was the first in the country, was at President Muhammadu Buhari’s instance to address the youths’ agitations on the #EndSARS protests of 2020.

“This opportunity would enable you to dialogue and make recommendations on ways the country should be governed because the future belongs to you.

“The resource persons, who cut across various segments of national life, would educate you on paths to success and ways to positively build the nation,” Umahi said.

The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Martin Elechi, urged the youths to utilise the opportunities offered by the summit to reposition themselves for greater service to the nation.

The immediate past governor of the state commended the state government for being the first in the country to organise such a summit, describing youths as indispensable in society.

The Chairman of the organising committee of the summit, Eze Nwachukwu, said that some youths at the event would represent the state at the national level of the summit.

Discussants at the summit included Rev. David Ogbueli, Founder of Dominion City Church, and soccer icons, including Kanu Nwankwo and Peter Rufai, among other notable personalities.