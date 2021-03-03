By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that the UK is prepared to host as many games as necessary at this summer’s European Championships.

The prime minister confirmed in an interview with The Sun that he would feel confident in hosting more matches across the summer.

“We are hosting the Euros. We are hosting the semis and the final,” he said.

“If they want any other matches hosted, we’re certainly on for that but at the moment that’s where we are with UEFA.”

Johnson also confirmed plans to launch a bid to see England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland host the 2030 World Cup.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil a £2.5m budget for the bid, while there will also be an extra £25m pumped into grassroots football from the Treasury.

12 different countries are currently set to host the delayed tournament, with Wembley Stadium taking both semi-finals and the final.

UEFA, however, are considering scrapping those plans and keeping everything in one country because of the COVID-19 risk.