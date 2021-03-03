By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday reiterated his administration’s commitment to the actualisation of the six pillars of development tagged T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda for Greater Lagos.

He said the remodelling of Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos Island reflects the determination of his administration to rebuild Lagos as well as promote the entertainment and tourism Sector.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony of the remodelled Glover Memorial Hall at Customs Street in Lagos Island, Governor Sanwo-Olu assured Lagosians that his administration will not neglect the real identity of Lagos, adding that he would not relent in his efforts to make the creative industry, as well as entertainment and tourism, thrive.

“The completion and formal commissioning of the remodelled Glover Memorial Hall reflects our determination to rebuild Lagos, revamp our historic/public assets and also develop the Entertainment, Creative, and Tourism Sector, which is one of the pillars of our T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

“Our administration is mindful of the fact that the tourism and entertainment sector is an integral part of socio-economic development, and the overall wellbeing of our citizens, which is why this sector will not be neglected in our drive to make Lagos a megacity. We are committed to innovatively seek ways of providing the enabling environment for the tourism and entertainment sector to thrive.

“Today’s event signals a gradual return of activities within the tourism and entertainment sector. It is a boost for our creative practitioners and entertainers as well as the necessary catalyst for economic growth because if we properly harness our human and capital resources, tourism and entertainment will become major contributors to socio-economic growth and development.

“I assure you that the remodelled Glover Memorial Hall will not only boost activities in the entertainment and creative sector, it will also restore the glorious days when it served as a relaxation point for Lagosians including those who live and work on the Island. It is a testament to a splendid past and an indicator of a more glorious future in which Lagosians have the jobs and opportunities that they require to flourish. On our part, we will not relent in fostering collaborative investments for the advancement of our shared prosperity.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu who also inspected the J.K Randle Park which he said would soon be turned into a world-class Museum Center, said his administration has initiated several deliberate efforts and interventions to ensure that creative practitioners are able to find their feet in the Post COVID-19 era.

“We have disbursed One Billion Naira (N1billion) to practitioners in the tourism, hospitality and entertainment sector as a financial stimulus to get the sector moving again and to overcome the challenges caused by the pandemic.

“In addition, I recently approved the training of 1,480 aspiring creative practitioners who are desirous of gaining world-class skills and career advancement. This initiative is in line with two of the development pillars of our T.H.E.M.E.S agenda: Education and Technology; as well as Entertainment and Tourism. It is also a deliberate step to make world-class training available to practitioners in the Nigerian Creative Industry.

“As I speak, about 1,500 creative practitioners have been scheduled for both physical and online training under a public-private partnership initiative geared towards empowering our people for inclusive growth, economic liberation, and the overall improvement of the lives of our people. Lagos State is blessed with brilliant, dynamic, and creative practitioners who are indispensable to our growth agenda; we will ensure that their talents are not wasted.”

Speaking earlier, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm. (Mrs) Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said the commissioning of the remodelled Glover Memorial Hall is a testimonial to the commitment of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to relentlessly pursue all the six developmental agenda as encapsulated under the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

She said the restored Glover Hall was a boost for the fifth pillar of the Greater Lagos agenda, which is “Entertainment and Tourism.”

Also speaking, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, who described Governor Sanwo-Olu as progressive, said he will continuously support the development of Lagos State.

He called on the Federal Government to assist Lagos State and also implored Lagosians to come together to make Lagos great.