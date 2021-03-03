By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, commissioned the renovated Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos Island.

Present at the commissioning was Nollywood actress Joke Silva, Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm. (Mrs) Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf.

Others include the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Mr Solomon Bonu, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi, UNILAG’s Professor Duro Oni.