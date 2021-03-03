Revamped Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos Island, commissioned by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, commissioned the renovated Glover Memorial Hall in Lagos Island.
Present at the commissioning was Nollywood actress Joke Silva, Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm. (Mrs) Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf.
Others include the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Mr Solomon Bonu, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi, UNILAG’s Professor Duro Oni.
Nigerian Actress/Film Director, Joke Silva; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji; Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm. (Mrs) Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf and Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Mr Solomon Bonu
Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu I; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat
L-R: Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi; UNILAG’s Professor Duro Oni; Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm. (Mrs) Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Mr Solomon Bonu and Atypical Artist and Director, Qudus Onikeku
