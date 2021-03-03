Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has vowed to arrest any politician who enters the state with the intention to use thugs to forment trouble.

According to him, there is nobody that can claim to be above the law of the land, vowing that he had drawn a battle line with the enemies of peace in the State.

Governor Matawalle disclosed this at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital when the Nigeria Governors’ Forum’s delegation led by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State visited him over the release of 279 school girls in Zamfara State kidnapped last Friday.

“These power drunk politicians cannot stay in Abuja, Kaduna or anywhere in Nigeria and be instigating crisis and be sponsoring terrorism in the state, killing thousands of innocent citizens of the state for selfish interest,” he warned.

The Governor cautioned that nobody is a sacred cow or untouchable, stressing that he is now in charge of the affairs of Zamfara State, challenging any of the politicians to dare him and see the consequences.

It could be recalled that on Sunday when the Federal Government delegation visited him at the Government House, the governor said that many people would be surprised when the sponsors of banditry would be exposed.

The governor maintained that many prominent personalities were solidly behind banditry in the State and that their sins would soon find them out.