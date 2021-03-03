Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Rivers State Command has arrested two persons at Ahoada in Ahoada East local government area of Rivers State, in possession 115kg of cannabis sativa.

The suspected drug traffickers had in their possession 200 wraps of compressed Cannabis Sativa concealed inside 5 sacks, weighing 115kg.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the NDLEA, Rivers State Command, Emmanuel Ogbumgbada, both men were apprehended when the vehicle they were travelling with, an ash colour Hyundai Sonata saloon car was intercepted by NDLEA officers at about 9 am on Sunday.

It was gathered the interception took place near the JTF checkpoint.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were moving the illicit substance from Edo State to Omoku area of Rivers State to supply to their customers. Both suspects are already in custody and are supplying useful information to the Agency,” the statement added.