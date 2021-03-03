By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun State Government has inaugurated a Joint Security Intervention Squad (JSIS) and handed 10 operational vehicles and 20 motorcycles to them to tackle the menace of killer-herdsmen in some parts of the State.

The squad comprises the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, Directorate of Security Service (DSS), as well as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Abiodun, in his address disclosed that the vehicles equipped with communication gadgets were to be used for patrol where the farmers and herders’ clashes were grossly affected in the three local governments namely: Imeko-Afon, Yewa North and Yewa South Local Government Areas.

He, however, assured the residents of the state adequate protection from the government and urged them to support the security operatives in the discharge of their duties.

However, while handing over the keys to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Charge of Operation, Ahmed Tijani Abdullahi on behalf of the agencies, Abiodun charged them to flush out bad elements terrorizing the areas.

He warned that by the time they begin operations, Ogun State would become hell for the criminals, emphasizing that equipping the taskforce with necessary working tools was more important than setting it up.

The governor also admonished the people of the state to stop ascribing any ethnic nationality to crime, but rather address and treat criminals with the appropriate provisions of the law.

He also revealed that personnel of the South West Security Networks (SWSN) code named ‘Amotekun’ would soon be deployed to reinforce the operational base of the JSIS.