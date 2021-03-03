Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on Tuesday lost his brother, Shehu Bagudu.

Shehu Bagudu died after a brief illness in Abuja at the age of 55.

His death was confirmed by the State Government in a post on its Twitter page.

The tweet reads, “INNA LILLLAHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAJIUN

The death of the younger brother of Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Shehu Bagudu, has occurred.

Aged 55, the deceased died this evening, at a Private Hospital in Abuja following a brief illness.”

