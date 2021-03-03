The Kano State House of Assembly has called on the state government to establish additional schools for People with Special Needs (PWSN).

It said in Kano on Wednesday that the schools should be established in the four newly-established emirate councils in the state.

The motion for the establishment of the schools was moved by Musa Kachako (APC-Takai).

Kachako said the motion became necessary in the face of challenges faced by PWSNs in accessing the three of such schools in the state.

“The condition of PWSNs in the state in terms of access to education is worrisome. Therefore, there is the need for the government to establish additional schools in rural areas.

“In Kano, we have only three schools for PWSN, and they are all located in the metropolitan areas.

“Matter of fact, it is only the one at Tudun Maliki, in Kumbotso Local Government Area that is fully-fledged.

“Those at Tarauni and Dala local government areas are not full-fledged PWSN schools, hence the need for government to also upgrade those schools and establish additional ones,’’ he submitted.

Kachako added that if the new schools were established, they would complement the efforts of the state government at ending the menace of street begging.

“Their establishment will also support Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje’s policy of free and compulsory primary and secondary school education and ensure the development of the emirates,’’ he said.

Supporting the motion, Maje Gwangwazo (PDP – Kano Municipal), called on other lawmakers to give their support through constituency projects aimed at enhancing the well-being of PWSNs.

While adopting the motion, the lawmakers directed the Assembly’s Committee on Education to inspect all the schools and provide needed solutions where challenges were observed.