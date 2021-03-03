Facebook on Wednesday announced the launch of its book ‘LeadHERs: Life Lessons From African Women’ as part of its commitment to celebrate International Women’s Month.

Facebook in a statement in Lagos said “the book was a collection of beautifully inspired stories and life advice from 19 women who were breaking boundaries in fields such as media, entertainment, politics, education and business’’.

It stated that each chapter focused on a personal experience and life lesson around how these women had navigated their path to success, alongside the challenges they have had to overcome along the way.

Facebook said that the book follows on from the successful 2020 launch of ‘Inspiring #Changemakers: Lessons from Life and Business’ in South Africa.

It noted that the 2021 book was further brought to life through a series of beautifully illustrated artwork specially commissioned from four female artists from across the continent.

According to the statement, the female artist include Massira Keita from Côte d’Ivoire, Lulu Kitololo from Kenya, Karabo Poppy from South Africa, and Awele Emili from Nigeria.

“With over 5,000 copies printed, the book will be provided for free to a number of Facebook’s local training partners including She Leads Africa, Fate Foundation, DigifyAfrica, Siyafunda, and Smart Ecosystems for Women and CHub.

“These will be distributed across 15 countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Liberia, Senegal and Kenya – in schools and to beneficiaries of training offered by Facebook partners, “it said.

Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director, Facebook Africa, said: “At Facebook, we know that African women are at the helm of shaping the future of our promising continent”.

Ntshingila said women were changemakers, mothers and Chief Executive Officers.

The regional director noted that the book was a celebration of just some of the exceptional African women who in their own right were trail-blazers, motivating and inspiring people and advocating for good across Africa, and the world.

“We are excited about their individual stories, inspired by challenges they have endured, risen above and most importantly how they turned them into life lessons to help inspire others.”

“The women featured in ‘LeadHERs: Life Lessons From African Women’, include: Tara Fela-Durotoye, Entrepreneur and CEO (Nigeria) Elizabeth Akua Ohene, a Journalist and Politician (Ghana) and Hawa Sally Samai, Founder, CEO and Campaigner (Sierra Leone)

“Also featured are Saran Kaba Jones, Founder and CEO (Liberia) Temi Giwa-Tubosun, Founder and CEO Nigeria, Baratang Miya, Tech entrepreneur and CEO (South Africa).

“Others are Dr Judy Dlamini, Entrepreneur, Author and Philanthropist (South Africa), Yvonne Okwara, Journalist and News Anchor Kenya, Tecla Chemabwai, Athlete and Educator (Kenya) among others, “Ntshingila said.

The regional director stressed that the book was available for free in digital and physical formats, adding that the book provides inspirational real-life stories for future generations and young leaders.

Ntshingila also said that March marks the three year anniversary of Facebook’s SheMeansBusiness programme’ in Sub-Saharan Africa, an initiative designed to inspire and empower female entrepreneurs across the continent to build and grow their own businesses.

The regional director said that as part of Facebook’s commitment to empowering people it would be launching a new training component on business resiliency through financial education in Nigeria, South Africa and Senegal.

Ntshingila said the training would come with additional modules aimed at improving female business owners’ financial management skills, while addressing challenges that women entrepreneur’s face, such as access to capital.