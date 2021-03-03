By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has vowed to arrest and prosecute the killers of Terkura Suswam, the elder brother to the former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam.

This was contained in a statement released by Ortom’s Chief Press Secretay Terver Akase, on Wednesday in Makurdi.

“The killers of Chief Terkura Suswam, elder brother to the Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam, must be apprehended and brought to justice,” the statement said.

The governor also assured security operatives in the state of his maximum support to apprehend the killers and ensure justice is served as he stressed that his government will not surrender Benue to criminals.

“The governor said his administration will give security operatives maximum support to ensure that killers of Dr. Suswam are arrested and made to face the consequences of their action. ”

“Gov. Ortom stressed that his administration will not surrender Benue to criminals, and gives assurance that killers and kidnapers operating in Sankera axis of the State won’t go unpunished,” the statement said.

The governor further sympathized with Sen. Suswam and the rest of the family, as well as the entire people of Logo Local Government Area over the painful death of Chief Terkura Suswam.

He prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the loss.