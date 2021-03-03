By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Several shops at the popular Sabo market in Oyo town were razed by fire. The fire which started around 10 pm on Tuesday spread to most part of the market leading to the destruction of goods and properties worth millions.

The Chief Fire Officer in Oyo State, Mr. Moshood Adewuyi who confirmed the incident said eight shops were affected by the fire.

He said the fire emanated from a nearby dumpsite close to the market. Mr. Moshood said the dumpsite was set ablaze and was not monitored as the fire razed into the market.

“Yes. Yes. It is true. We were called around 30 minutes to 11 pm. We went to the scene of the incident. You know our office is very close to Sabo.

“Immediately they got there, they discovered that some shops were still intact and they tried as much as possible to cut the spread.

“About eight shops were affected. And what were discovered in those shops were Cocoa, cashew nuts, and some baskets. Those are the major things.“

So, it was only eight shops that were affected. Let us now go to the main cause, the people there, having known that they have property worth millions of naira, they also have a dumpsite, they burnt it and left.