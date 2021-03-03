By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Federal Government has disbursed cash grants to 3,000 vulnerable and poor women in Kogi State.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq said N60 million was disbursed to women in the state.

The minister said this in Lokoja during the flag-off of the FG’s disbursement of grants to rural women across the nation.

Sadiya Umar Farouk was represented by her ministry’s permanent secretary, Alhaji Bashir Nura Alkali, at the ceremony.

Alkali said the Buhari administration was committed to making life meaningful, particularly to the downtrodden, despite enormous challenges.

He noted that the Buhari government has paid attention to reducing poverty, in consonance with the United Nations sustainable goals.

Bashir Alkali urged beneficiaries of the programme not to see it as their share of the national cake, but to make judicious use of it.

He said all parts of the country would be covered in few days.

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello who was represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, commended the president for his love and passion for the poor and vulnerable.

He said the president’s administration has churned out programmes that were solely aimed at uplifting the downtrodden in the last five years.

He said programmes such as trader moni, conditional cash transfer, and others have impacted positively on the downtrodden.