By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned against sending congratulatory messages to its newly appointed chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The anti-graft commission said it has observed the increasing number of messages published in the print media by groups and individuals, congratulating Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa on his well-deserved appointment as the Executive Chairman of the Commission.

They note that the congratulatory messages are becoming a distraction as the new chairman is assuming leadership of the commission at a time of great challenge.

EFCC said the new boss desires to hit the ground running and will not like to be distracted but needs the support of all well-meaning individuals.

The commission in a Twitter post appealed to admirers of the new chairman publishing congratulatory messages on the media to channels such resources to making donations to Orphanages and Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps.

EFCC said further that the support needed from Nigerians is support and prayers, and more importantly, credible information that will further the work of the Commission.

