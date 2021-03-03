By Abankula

Cross River state recorded four COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as close to four million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine arrived Abuja.

It was the highest death toll out of the eight recorded in Nigeria.

By coincidence, the same number of deaths was logged on Monday.

Cross River with 344 cases, now has 17 deaths from the virus, while the national death toll is now 1923.

According to the NCDC, FCT Abuja recorded three deaths on Tuesday, increasing its overall toll to 149, the third highest after Lagos, 410 and Edo, 170.

The western state of Ogun recorded one death, to add up to the eight reported on Monday.

Ogun now has 47 deaths overall.

Confirmed cases, meanwhile have virtually plateaued, with just 479 cases reported.

Since 24 February, when the country 655 cases, daily cases have plunged.

Tuesday’s record marked a difference from the low cases recorded from February 27, when 341 cases were reported nationally.

On 28 February, 240 cases were reported and on 1 March, 360 cases.

As at Tuesday, confirmed cases till date since last year were 156,496, while active cases were 19,437.

Discharged cases also hit 135,136, including the 647 cleared on Tuesday.

Here is a breakdown of the 479 cases reported on Tuesday, from 21 states and FCT Abuja:

Lagos-153

Enugu-75

Rivers-50

FCT-40

Kaduna-18

Ebonyi-17

Plateau-17

Edo-17

Borno-16

Oyo-12

Kano-11

Abia-10

Cross River-10

Taraba-9

Nasarawa-7

Bauchi-4

Bayelsa-3

Delta-3

Ekiti-2

Niger-2

Ogun-2

Akwa Ibom-1