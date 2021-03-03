By Abankula

In another first, Burna Boy has been confirmed to perform during the 63rd GRAMMYs Award Premiere Ceremony which will take place Sunday, March 14.

Burna Boy who is the first Nigerian artiste to earn back to back Grammy nominations, will now also be the first ever afrobeats act to perform at the event.

The Nigerian international star had similarly performed at the BET awards(US) , Brits awards(UK) main stage.

His two albums, African Giant and Twice As Tall earned him successive Grammy nominations.

The 2021 Grammys Premiere ceremony will be hosted by Jhene Aiko and streamed internationally via grammy.com.

Apart from Burna Boy, other acts slated to perform are Lido Pimienta, Poppy, Rufus Wainwright and more.