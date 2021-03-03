By Harrison Iyoha

It’s Grammy season and award-winning Nigerian Afro-fusion export, Burna Boy is among the artistes slated to perform at this year’s premiere ceremony alongside Colombian-Canadian musician Lido Pimenta.

Others to perform are American singer and songwriter Poppy and American-Canadian singer, songwriter and composer, Rufus Wainwright.

The 2021 Grammy Awards which has American singer and songwriter, Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo as host, was originally scheduled to take place in January 2021 but was postponed to March 2021 due to the “deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles.”

With the pre-show set to be live-streamed on Grammy.com at 3 PM Eastern on March 14, 2021, ahead of the main telecast at 8 PM Eastern, Burna Boy, who is nominated for Best Global Music Album will hit the stage during the ceremony to perform.

The brilliant Nigerian superstar who isn’t new to high-level concerts and ceremonies has quite the repertoire of performances, including the 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards in October 2020, where the African giant performed his politically-charged rendition of his single “Monsters You Made”, with a virtual performance from Coldplay’s Chris Martin who featured on the track.

The BRIT Awards 2020 was a showstopper for Burna Boy who joined UK singer Stormzy to perform their hit ‘Own It’ before rendering an energetic version of his African Giant favourite “Anybody”; not forgetting his thrilling performance at the pre-2020 Grammys party.

Nominees for this year’s Grammy Awards include Beyoncé, who received the most with nine, followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift with six each. Megan the Stallion, Doja, Car, Freddie Gibbs and Nas all received nominations in major categories. Among those in line to receive Lifetime Achievement Grammys are Talking Heads, Salt-N-Pepa, Selena, Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five.