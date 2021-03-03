By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State over the loss of his brother, Shehu Bagudu.

In a press statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, the president noted that Bagudu lost his brother to a brief illness.

Meanwhile, he urged the family to find solace in the teachings of the Holy Book of Islam on fate.

He also sent condolences to the immediate family of Shehu, his friends and associates, noting that the sad incident had created a gap that will be difficult to fill, but faith in God will continue to assuage the pain.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will grant the deceased Aljannat Firdaus, and comfort his family.