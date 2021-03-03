By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Bishop Wale Oke, President and founder, Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, has been elected the new National President of the Pentecost Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Oke’s announcement was made as the new National President of PFN at the Grace Cathedral, Enugu, Enugu State on Tuesday evening by Pastor Austin Ukachi, President, HE’s Alive Chapel, Lagos, who was the returning officer for the exercise.

Wale Oke Media Office also in a statement released noted that the cleric is the seventh national president of PFN consequent upon unanimous decision of every member of the National Advisory Council (NAC) of the umbrella body overall pentecostal churches in the country.

Bishop Oke in his acceptance speech gave glory to God for putting it in the hearts of the NAC to choose him “as the National President of our beloved fellowship, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria(PFN).

“This is the doing of the Lord, and it is marvelous in our eyes. I sincerely thank you for your unanimous vote, without a single dissent. Thank you for your trust.

“Without any doubt, the PFN is huge, with its tens of millions of Pentecostals, found in every walk and strata of our national life. It is our desire, with the help of the Lord, to make this humongous spiritual house to be much more effective in our national life and in the task of global evangelization at this very unusual time in human history.

Others elected during the election are Archbishop John Praise Daniel of Dominion Chapel, who emerged as the National Deputy President; Reverend Cosmas Ilechukwu, of Charismatic Renewal Ministry, became the National Secretary, while Reverend Sam Aboyeji of the Foursquare Gospel Church emerged as the National Treasurer and Pastor John Ayodele of the RCCG, will serve as the National Auditor.

The election of other executive members of the Fellowship will be concluded today, Wednesday (March 3) by the NAC/NEC at the General Assembly of the highest body of the pentecostal Christians in Nigeria at the ongoing meeting in Enugu.