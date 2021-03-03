Terkula Suswam, the older brother of former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswan and the Chief Executive Officer of Ashitech Group of Companies, has been murdered.

He was shot dead by gunmen at a petrol station Tuesday night in country home in Anyiin, Logo.

It was gathered that Chief Suswam was killed at about 7 pm alongside his errand boy in a building directly opposite his private residence in the town.

A source in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity told journalists that the assailants stormed the building where Chief Suswam was resting with his boy after supervising an ongoing building project, in a Toyota Corolla car and opened fire on both of them, killing them on the spot.

Suswam currently represents Benue North-East Senatorial District. He is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Power.

The late Terkula held a traditional title, Zege Iwanger I Tiv.

Condolences are pouring in from his admirers and people of Benue State.