By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has debunked speculations linking him to FC Barcelona.

On the contrary, he said he is focused and happy at the London club.

The Spanish club will hold its presidential elections on Sunday.

Joan Laporta, who is the favourite to be elected for a second stint at the Nou Camp, has reportedly identified Arteta as a potential replacement for current Barca boss Ronald Koeman.

Arteta started his footballing career at Barcelona, as an academy player but left in 2002 without making an appearance for the club.

The 38-year-old also honed his coaching methods at Manchester City under former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola, whom Laporta appointed in 2008.

He, however, dismissed reports from Catalan radio he could take on the job in Spain.

“There is always going to be speculation when there are elections in Barcelona.

“It’s a huge team and obviously I was raised there as a player, and they’re always going to be linked”.