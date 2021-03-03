By Muhaimin Olowoporku

American Actor, Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have been subject to series of criticism after they announced the birth of their sixth child.

The couple shared a picture of their newborn baby. “We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia,” Hilaria captioned the post.

“Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”

The pair now have seven children, including Alec Baldwin’s adult daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, actress Kim Basinger.

The news of Baldwin’s new child has led to wide criticism from fans, with some referencing Hilaria’s heritage controversy.

One critic accused the couple of “begging for clickbait” with their kids.

“Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that,” one comment read, in part, on an exchange.

“If you don’t want to say anything — why don’t you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise your 100 children in private.”

“You shut the f— up and mind your own business,” Alec responded.

Another fan remarked: “My first response was like, ‘Yikes’ but it’s not my business and if they love and can support all of these children, then God bless them.”

Baldwin wrote in another comment:

“I believe that people should simply say congratulations, or just shut the f— up. That’s it.”