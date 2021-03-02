Controversial former Senator, Dino Melaye has told Nigerians never to be afraid of controversy as it is the road to greatness.

Melaye has been controversial for many years, in fact, his popularity was as a result of his being controversial in diverse subjects.

Melaye took to his twitter handle on Tuesday to urge Nigerians not to be afraid of being controversial.

The ex-lawmaker said no breakthrough or advancement had ever been made in science, politics or religion without controversy.

He wrote: “No breakthrough or advancement has ever been made in science, politics, or religion, without controversy.

“Don’t be afraid of controversy.”

In April 2018, Melaye jumped out of a police van to try and escape custody. This landed him in hospital. The news was everywhere that he had jumped from a moving police van.

Melaye was criticized late 2017 after making a cameo in a music video of Nigerian rapper Kach, who also happens to be the son of the country’s oil minister, Ibe Kachikwu.

The video for the song, called Dino, features luxury cars, women in underwear, and $100 bills being thrown around. Mr Melaye is also seen stepping out of a sports car, wearing a T-shirt with the word “legend” written on it.

Some Nigerians criticised the senator on social media for the ostentatious display of wealth, particularly at a time when many civil servants in his home state of Kogi were owed several months’ salaries.