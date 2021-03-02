By Abankula

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke Monday with Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, to highlight the importance that the United States places on its relationship with Nigeria.

Secretary Blinken outlined a holistic approach to the U.S.-Nigeria partnership based on the two countries shared values of democracy, respect for human rights, and robust people-to-people relations.

Acknowledging the threats that violent extremists pose to Nigerian and regional security, Blinken welcomed President Buhari’s recent appointment of military service chiefs to bring new approaches to combat terrorism in the northeast and provide national security throughout the country.

Secretary Blinken referenced President Biden’s revocation of immigrant visa restrictions on Nigeria as affirmation of the close ties between Americans and Nigerians.

He also reiterated U.S. support for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as the new Director General of the WTO.

Onyeama reported the conversation briefly in a tweet on Monday:

“Very glad to re-engage, through a very nice phonecall, with US Secretary of State, @SecBlinken. We covered a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues and look forward to increased cooperation”.