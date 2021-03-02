By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Controversial Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has been unveiled as the face of a new skincare produce, Klleral Clear.

The pretty mum of one took to social media to announce her new deal to her fans and friends alike.

Tonto Dikeh on Instagram wrote: “YOU HAVE BEEN ASKING..

AND I HAVE BEEN LISTENING..

I BRING TO YOU A LUXURY SKIN CARE LINE @KLLERALCLEAR

Beauty is a light in what you apply daily on your skin, regain your skin vitality and its natural complexion with @klleralclear lotion.

.

Delighted to be the face of the New @klleralclear Body Lotion Product.”

This new deal is coming days after the controversial Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) ambassadorial deal.