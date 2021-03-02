BET Africa kicks off the celebration for International Women’s month as it unveils powerful Queen of dance and music icon Busiswa Gqulu’s reality TV show, HER MAJESTY.

The show is set to premiere on BET Africa, Saturday 20 March at 19:30 CAT.

Busiswa recently made history when she collaborated with Beyonce on her critically acclaimed music project Black is King. The reality TV series is the third local original celebrity reality series to launch on BET Africa.

The 13-part local reality TV series HER MAJESTY: BUSISWA will serve as a visual companion to Busiswa’s musical journey – an ode to her lasting power, a celebration of her authenticity while capturing her journey in creating a visual album curated by Her Majesty.

Cameras will closely follow Busiswa as she opens her life to viewers across the continent. The Queen of song and dance is known for the electric performances she gives on every stage.

The reality series dives deep into her award-winning music career, collaborations with international superstars, expanding her brand globally, intimate insights into family life and her new album.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa and BET International Lead commented, “It’s so inspiring to bring another local black female-led reality TV series to the channel.

“The series will give viewers an intimate exclusive glimpse into the world of one of Africa’s leading Queen of song. BET Africa is proud to continue celebrating Black excellence on the continent, and we are committed to bringing African audiences content that is culture-led, bold, and relevant.”

“I am excited to partner with BET Africa, a brand that continuously celebrates black culture and excellence globally, I look forward to sharing my truth, whereas over the years I have been reluctant to share anything,” Busiswa said.

“But I have learned that it’s more important to own my story, and am willing to let my fans into the next level that is my private and spiritual life.”

This venture illustrates BET Africa’s continued investment in African talent, industry and content. This includes the channel’s 2020 launch of the first star-studded original daily drama ISONO, the first local comedy sitcom, Black Tax along two successful reality shows.

BET Africa continues to lead in celebrating black girl magic, black excellence, and across all its platforms while amplifying and educating global audiences on the richness and nuances of black culture through prioritizing authentic storytelling.