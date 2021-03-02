The Senate has approved the establishment of the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professional of Nigerian.

The approval came with the clause-by-clause consideration of a report by the Committee on Establishment and Public Service on the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2021.

The report was presented by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (APC, Kano Central).

According to Shekarau, the objectives of the bill include effective regulation, registration of members to acquire skills and knowledge in order to qualify and practice as forensic and investigative professionals.

The Institute when established would make provision for the training of professionals from other disciplines like Lawyers, Criminologists, and Security Experts, Judicial Officers, Court Registrars, amongst others that are desirous to become skilled in this unique practice of financial fraud prevention, detection, and investigation.

This is because Forensic and Investigative Professionals involve litigation support, court testimony, and expert witness.

In his concluding remarks, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the “new institute should provide the kind of services that would ensure that corruption, particularly in the public sector – but generally in both private and public sectors are easily identified and nipped in the bud.”

“We don’t need to have EFCC chasing people. I think if we can nip in the bud if we reduce the chances of people doing away with billions,” Lawan added.

Meanwhile, the Upper Chamber also on Tuesday passed a bill that would protect older persons against discrimination.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Women Affairs Committee on the Older Persons (Rights and Privileges) Bill, 2020.