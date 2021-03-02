By Kazeem Ugbodaga

As 2023 presidency draws nearer, the fate of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu hangs in the balance, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, steps up probe of the former governor of Lagos.

The EFCC late 2020 wrote the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, asking the body to furnish it with more information on Tinubu’s asset declaration.

New EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who was then Zonal Head of the commission in Lagos then, signed the letter for the Acting Chairman.

It is believed that the appointment of Bawa as EFCC chairman will give him more impetus to probe and nail Tinubu ahead of 2023.

The information in the letter, obtained by the Peoples Gazette, an online news platform, sought to probe into the eight years reign of Tinubu as governor of Lagos State.

The EFCC had dragged Tinubu before the CCB during the administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, but the bureau threw out the case as the commission did not have substantial information to nail the former governor.

It is believed that the commission has now gotten more information to think of re-opening the case again.

The letter is marked CR/3000/EFCC/LS/Vol4/322, dated November 6, 2020.

Before the letter, an earlier one was written to the CCB in September 2020 to provide information on Tinubu, which the bureau did.

It appeared that the EFCC was not satisified and wrote another letter for more information on Tinubu on November 6, 2020.

It reads: “In view of the above, you are kindly requested to furnish the commission with the outstanding requested information of Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu.

“This request is made pursuant to Section 38(1) and (2) of the EFCC Act 2004.

“While treating as very urgent, accept the assurances of the Acting Executive Chairman’s highest regards, please.”

Sources said asides the CCB issue, there are plans to open probe on the bullion van that drove into Tinubu’s Bourdillon’s home on the eve of the last 2019 presidential election.

Sources said the move against Tinubu was to frustrate his plan to become president in 2023, as the cabals in Aso Rock are bent on truncating his presidential bid.