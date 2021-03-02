Revolution Now covener and Sahara Reporters founder, Omoyele Sowore, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, stormed the Abuja Magistrate Court in the company of a herbalist.

The former presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections was arrested by the police for leading a protest against bad governance on New Year’s eve in Abuja.

He was subsequently arraigned alongside four others by the Federal Government.

They were arraigned on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others.

Sowore and four others were in January 2021, admitted bail in the sum of N20 million each by the Magistrates’ Court sitting in Wuse Zone II, Abuja.