By Kingsley Okoye

A political economist, Professor Pat Utomi has decried the growing ethnic conflict in Nigeria, saying it is the bane of development.

He made this remark at the launch of an autobiography of Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP -Abia) in Abuja on Monday.

“Our country is challenged in many ways but more importantly, it is the challenge of the collapse of character in public life, the crisis of our country is the crisis of lost character.

“It seems somehow that we are lost in the world of tribes in Nigeria,” he said.

Utomi also emphasised the need for citizens to always engage public office holders in their activities for the good of all.

“Citizens are supposed to engage the state public officials because we have not built up citizens, there is a gap between those who are in public life and the Nigerian people.

“And it has not helped us to develop because people in public life always separate themselves from the people,” he said.

NAN