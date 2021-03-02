By Edeki Igafe

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has promised that the storm drainage projects being executed by his administration in parts of Warri and Effurun will be ready next year.

Okowa made the promise on Monday while speaking to newsmen after inspecting the ongoing flood control projects in the two towns.

The governor was conducted round the projects by the Director-General of Warri-Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, Mr Ovuozourie Macaulay.

“Apparently we are several months behind, they were supposed to be two years projects.

“I believe with the rate of work, we will not be able to keep to time but we will be able to finish the projects sometime in 2022,” Okowa said.

He said the challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic slowed down the pace of work on the projects.

Okowa pledged that his administration would scale up activities to enable the government to deliver them in 2022.

“Before we started these projects, I had already informed you that there are going to be four different storm drainage projects for us to fully drain Warri of the floodwater.

“We have taken on the first two major projects, one in Warri South Local Government Area and the other in Uvwie Local Government Area. The other two are smaller drainage projects.

“We have gone to several points today and you have seen the two different contractors, CCECC Nigeria Limited and Levante Nigeria Limited.

“They have taken us through their various sites and the various works they are doing.

“It’s quite a lot of work and I have noticed that a lot of work has been done already and a lot more is going to be done.

“The contractors are on course and I am happy with the standard of work,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Okowa said that his administration would not pay compensation for buildings that would be pulled down because they were sited on the right-of-way and obstructing the drainage projects.

NAN