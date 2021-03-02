By Aminu Garko/Minna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger Command, has arrested two gun dealers with 27 locally fabricated rifles.

The men were nabbed in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

The acting Commander of the agency in the state, Mr Isaac Aloye said the suspects were arrested with 12 locally fabricated rifles and 15 pistols.

” The rifles were concealed in a white sack on a motorcycle to Dirin Daji in Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi state.

The commander said that preliminary investigations revealed that the fabricator of the weapons resides in Kampani village of Mashegu Local Government Area.

He said that each of the rifles, made to look like AK47, was fabricated at the cost of N5,000.

The pistol was fabricated at N3000 each.

” We will transfer the suspects and weapons to the Police command Minna for further investigation and prosecution”,he concluded.