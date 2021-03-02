By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Samuel Ajibola, popularly known for his role as “Spiff” in the Africa Magic TV series The Johnsons has reacted to the report on social media that his wife was his class captain during their days in secondary school.

A social media post went viral earlier today with a parody account of the actor on Twitter, saying his wife was his class captain during their days in secondary school.

Ajibola’s parody account also rained endearments on his wife as he promised to love her forever.

The child actor who got married to Sandra Adanna, in a low key event last year has however, denied the knowledge of the report.

According to a statement issued by the actor’s management, Cream Entertainment, Spiff did not get married in 2021 and his wife was not his classmate.

The actor who was shot to limelight through his role in ‘The Johnsons’, said he met his wife on a flight and not in secondary school.

“We would like to state and correct the misinformation circulating social media, that OUR CLIENT (MR SAMUEL AJIBOLA AKA SPIFF OF THE JOHHSONS) WEDDING CEREMONY WAS PRIVATELY CELEBRATED WITH MY SOME FAMILIES AND FRIENDS SOMETIMES LAST YEAR DECEMBER 2020 AND NOT DONE TODAY 02 / 03 / 2021.

“ALSO, MR. SAMUEL AJIBOLA’S SPOUSE IS NOT HIS CLASS MATE BUT A DIVINE PARTNER HE MET ON A FLIGHT AND GOD PERFECTED UNION.

“We appreciate all the love, prayers and congratulatory messages from his fans all over the world. God bless us all,” the management said.