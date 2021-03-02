By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has shuts 35 buildings in Magodo, Ogudu and Eti-Osa areas in a renewed enforcement of building regulation laws of the state.

Officials of the the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) began the renewed enforcement on Monday in a bid to restate government’s stance on zero tolerance to building collapse and illegal developments across the State.

The enforcement team which was led by the General Manager of LABSCA, Gbolahan Oki visited and combed several construction sites and buildings in Eti-Osa, Magodo, Ogudu, Gbagada Phase II, and several other Local Government Areas in Lagos State.

Oki disclosed that 35 buildings were sealed during the exercise for various contraventions, including illegal demolition, construction without permit and failure to obtain necessary authorisation from LASBCA and LASPPPA.

Specifically, the officials of LASBCA sealed a highly distressed building, waiting to collapse at No. 33 Oko Baba Str, Ebute Metta, and dispersed the school children, (elementary learners) being inhabited in the building.

The General Manager stated that “While the officials of LASPPPA were on ground to ascertain and validate the approvals obtained by the various construction sites visited and as well monitor Layouts and Development Schemes, the officers from LABSCA were on ground for identification of distressed and non-conforming buildings while also inspecting and certifying various stages of building construction works.”

He said the enforcement drive would be a continuous exercise, pleading with Lagosians to follow proper channels in processing their construction works and in obtaining necessary permits from the state government.

Oki restated the determination of the present administration towards ensuring that buildings in Lagos State were designed, constructed and maintained to high standards of safety so as to avoid loss of lives and properties through the existing building regulatory system in the State.

It should be noted that the enforcement exercise was in collaboration with district officers of Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) and Supervising Directors of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).