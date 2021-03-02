President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday declared Zamfara State a no-fly zone and banned all mining activities.

The move is to curb rising activities of bandits in the state.

Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), National Security Adviser (NSA), spoke with newsmen after the security council meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the service chiefs had been mandated to go after all non-state actors, whose activities had been fueling chaos, for prosecution.

The Nation reported Monguno as saying that the president had charged the new service chiefs to reclaim all areas under the control of bandits, insurgents and kidnappers and all others involved in criminal activities across the country.

He said the government would not accept blackmail from anyone, stressing that government had the responsibility to assert its will.

“Citizens can reside wherever they want to reside. Anybody who is a criminal should be brought to book.

“The president has also warned against ethnic profiling. We have enough of chaos. Any individual that thinks he can cause disunity should have a rethink,” he said.