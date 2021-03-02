The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday said it has not fixed date for the 2021 UTME registration yet.

The body said information going round that it has fixed date for the UTME registration was fake.

JAMB, in a tweet, on its verified Twitter account, urged prospective UTME applicants to disregard any tweet from a fake account that stated otherwise.

It said the public would be duly informed when the date for the 2021 UTME registration is fixed.

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC

This is to inform the general public that no date has been fixed for 2021 UTME registration. Kindly disregard any tweet from a fake account that stated otherwise. The general public will be duly informed when the date is fixed. Thank you. — JAMB (@JAMBHQ) March 2, 2021