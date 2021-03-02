Having to tend to a newborn child at 17 fundamentally changed Antonio Edwards’ life. Whilst his peers were graduating from high school and the likes, the young teenager had to think about a toddler and how to get jobs to survive. All of this led to him taking a job as a truck driver, but that income could not support all he wanted to do and, ultimately, he turned to mopping floors to support his meagre income.

It is a part of his life that spurred him on to further success as he rationalized that he could not live like that for much longer.

“I knew I didn’t want to live the life I was living until I turned 65,” Edwards says. “So, I had to figure out how to make a change for my present and future. I started poring over YouTube and book curriculums, continuously searching for that opportunity that would let me – and my son – get ahead in life. That’s when my mom gave me the book ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ by Robert Kiyosaki & Sharon Lechter, and the wheels in my head started turning.”

Turning to real estate proved to be a life-changing encounter for the young father who sold his first six figure property within six months of joining the trade. That year alone, Antonio sold 26 properties.

“Most people think you need a license to practice real estate, but a license is irrelevant in the real estate investing business. With the right kind of specialized knowledge, you can flip and/or buy real estate all day long, risking none of your own money or credit. In fact, the wealthiest real estate investors rely chiefly on OPM (Other People’s Money),” he explains.

Leveraging his skills and the opportunities available to him has made a name for himself, closing over 400 deals and controlling over $40 million in real estate assets while positioning himself as one of the real estate’s brightest talents. He continues to aspire to more, having authored two books that seek to help people understand the impacts of real estate on their life and how they can tap into the industry.