Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has reshuffled his cabinet and dismissing three of is commissioners.

The sacked commissioners are Alhassan Ibrahim Kwami – Information & Culture, Dr Ahmed Mohammed Gana- Health and Mela Audu Nunghe (SAN)- Special Duties.

Ibrahim Njodi, who is the Secretary to the State Government, made the announcement on Monday, March 1, 2021, while adding that six commissioners were redeployed to other ministries.

Three persons have already been nominated by the governor for confirmation by the state House of Assembly as replacements for the sacked commissioners.

Njodi said “In his bid to further consolidate on the operations of government, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has approved a minor cabinet reshufflement as follows:

“Mohammed Danladi Adamu from Lands and Survey to Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives; Dr Habu Dahiru from Education to Health, and Usman Jafun Biri from Ministry of Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives to Ministry of Lands and Survey.

“The others are Julius Ishaya from Ministry of Youth Development to Ministry of Information and Culture; Dauda Batari Zambuk from Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation to Ministry of Education and Adamu Dishi Kupto from Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation.

“In the same vein, His Excellency has relieved the following commissioners of their appointments with immediate effect: Alhassan Ibrahim Kwami – Information & Culture, Dr Ahmed Mohammed Gana- Health and Mela Audu Nunghe (SAN)- Special Duties.

“They are expected to hand over the affairs of their ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries.

“His Excellency wishes to thank them for their services to Gombe State and wishes them well in their future endeavours.”