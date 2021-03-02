The Nigerian Army Headquarters complex in Abuja has reported a fire outbreak.

The army attributed the cause of the inferno to faulty electrical installations.

According to a statement by Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, the Director Army Public Relations, “Electrical fault sparked a minor fire incident at the Army Headquarters Complex, Abuja, Tuesday morning.

“The incident which happened at about 10.15am was as a result of minor electrical fault in one of the offices.

“The Army Headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.

“The Nigerian Army Fire Service Department has since put out the fire. No casualty was recorded during the incident and normalcy has since returned to the complex”.