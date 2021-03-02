Justice Mohammed Abubakar of a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State has ordered four convicted internet fraudsters to refund various sums to their victims the sum of $6,100.

The quartet are Olawale Ibrahim Damilare, Goodluck Sambo Olatayo, Mathew Anuoluwapo Awoniyi and Samson Olawale Ayomide were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

They pleaded guilty to one-count amended charge of fraudulent Impersonation. The offence is contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) 1 and punishable under Section 22 (2)(b) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act 2015.

In view of their ‘guilty’ plea, the prosecution counsel, Oyelakin Oyediran, reviewed the case and urged the Court to convict the defendants accordingly.

Justice Abubakar convicted and sentenced Olawale Ibrahim Damilare and Goodluck Sambo Olatayo to three months and four months imprisonment respectively, while Matthew Anuoluwapo Awoniyi and Samson Olawale Ayomide were also convicted and sentenced to seven and eight months respectively.

Justice Abubakar ordered the convicts to refund various sums to their victims: Olawale, $1,500 (One Thousand Five Hundred United States Dollars); Olatayo, $500 (Five Hundred United States Dollars); Awoniyi, $100 USD and Two Hundred and Thirty Two Thousand Naira (N232, 000) and Ayomide, $4,000 (Four Thousand United States Dollars).